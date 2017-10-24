He started as a teacher. After 25 years, North Franklin superintendent leaving district

North Franklin School District’s superintendent will leave his position at the end of the school year.
The school board accepted Gregg Taylor’s resignation at its regular meeting Monday. His last day will be June 30.
The board will begin the process of finding his replacement during their next scheduled meeting on Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Taylor spent 25 years with the district, including the past 10 as superintendent. He worked as a high school teacher, a summer school director, elementary principal and federal programs director.
He assumed the superintendent job in August 2007 after Mike Kirby left for a job with Richland schools.
Taylor, 50, said he was leaving the about 2,100-student district to pursue other interests and opportunities.
The district, which includes three elementary schools, a junior high school and two high schools, added staff, facilities and programs during Taylor’s tenure.
“Taylor believed that through high expectations, collaboration, continuous improvement, customer service and doing ‘whatever it takes,’ anything could be accomplished,” according to a statement from the school district.
The superintendent became a staple in the school district and the future without him is hard to imagine, said board chairwoman Kara Booker.
“However, because of his quality leadership as superintendent, our district is in a positive and healthy state which will significantly help facilitate a smooth transition moving forward,” she said.
