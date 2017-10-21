Kennewick police responded to a drive-by; they arrested him for domestic violence

Local

Local

By Sara Schilling

October 21, 2017 11:46 AM

Kennewick police arrested a 23-year-old man Friday night in connection with second-degree assault and domestic violence.

Donte Randolph is in the Benton County jail on a 72-hour investigative hold, police said.

Officers were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Garfield Street in Kennewick on a report of a drive-by shooting. They then found a second disturbance near Sixth Avenue and Dayton Street, police reported.

“Upon further investigation, officers were able to determine that the two incidents were connected,” police reported, saying Randolph allegedly shot a car belonging to a person he’s in a domestic relationship with.

