Suspect Edwin Espejo, right, confers with his defense attorney Gary Metro at a previous hearing in Franklin County Superior Court. The attempted murder and other charges stem from a Sept. 16 gunfight with Pasco police in his basement, after officers responded to a 911 call. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Pasco man who got in gun battle with cops returned to Franklin County

By Jake Dorsey

October 19, 2017 12:49 PM

The man who traded shots last month with Pasco police in a basement is back in Franklin County.

Edwin Espejo, 31, was booked Sept. 27 into the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla after being charged with attempted murder, said Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond.

Raymond said that Franklin County corrections staff asked the state prison to house Espejo because of his wounds. He called the state prison a more robust medical facility.

Espejo was shot an unknown number of times during the Sept. 16 gunfight with Pasco police in the basement of his house after officers were called about a domestic violence incident. No officers were injured.

Franklin Jail Commander Steve Sultemeier said the state prison cleared the father of six from their hospital unit earlier in the week. Franklin corrections officials picked him up Thursday.

Sultemeier said he could not discuss whether there would be special accommodations for Espejo’s care. He said there would be follow-up care, but he couldn’t say what that involved for security reasons.

Espejo faces three counts of attempted first-degree murder, in addition to second-degree unlawful gun possession, fourth-degree assault with domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

His trial is Nov. 29.

