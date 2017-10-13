The Tri-City Country Club will become Zintel Creek Golf Club after ownership was transferred to a group of 20 club members.
New owners of Tri-City Country Club plan high-end steak house, better golfing

By Annette Cary

October 13, 2017 12:36 PM

Kennewick will get a new steak house and sports lounge and an improved golf course, say the new owners of the Tri-City Country Club.

Twenty members of the Tri-City Country Club, organized as Save the Club LLC, took over ownership Oct. 3 after the club faced financial difficulties in recent years.

They plan to rename the club Zintel Creek Golf Club and make it a mostly public venue. In the past the golf course was public, but the club house was private.

Starting in February the restaurant will be remodeled into The Edge, a high-end steak house and sports lounge, according to an announcement from the new ownership group.

The lower floor, with access to a swimming pool and fitness center, will be open to members only.

Renovations to the golf course are planned to make it tournament quality for daily play, and it will be modified for more difficult play that its PGA rated slope and index, according to the announcement.

Sand traps will be rebuilt to offer consistent play.

New owners include the club’s golf professional, Clint Ables, plus Brad Bell, Vera Berry, Levi Bland, Herb Coulter, Mike Evanson, Bob Hamilton, Angela Johnson, Marv Jones, Jesse Kadinger, Bill Lampson, Jim London, Jason Lynch, Brandon Mayfield, Craig Mayfield, Mitch Murphy, Bryan Pepin-Donat, Jean Ruane, Randy Stemp, and Laurie Winchel.

Stemp has been appointed president of Save the Club.

Check back for more information.

