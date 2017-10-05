Richland teen dies after long cancer fight

After more than three years of a running fight with cancer, a Richland High student has died. Caden R. Dirks was 16.
When Caden was 12, he was flown to Seattle Children’s Hospital where liver cancer was discovered. After rounds of chemotherapy, his tumor was removed, according to a GoFundMe campaign organized to help the family.
The tumors returned twice. Each time there was hope the disease wouldn’t return.
But last Thanksgiving they learned the cancer was back. This time for the final time. He died Wednesday.
While fighting the disease, Caden became an Eagle Scout and was active in his church. He also made a trip to Disney World in November 2014 with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
His parents Randy and Stephanie Dirks documented his journey on their blog. He was the oldest of five children.
People can help with funeral expenses through the the GoFundMe campaign, bit.ly/CadensJourney. Einan’s at Sunset in Richland is handling the arrangements.
