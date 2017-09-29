Badger Canyon canal leak halts irrigation water

Irrigation water will be shut down for a time in Kennewick because of a canal leak in the Badger Canyon area.
The Kennewick Irrigation District said Friday the leak is in a concrete-lined section of the main canal near Badger Road and Interstate 82.
“To repair the canal that is leaking, KID crews have shut down water delivery to the main canal, to inspect and make the necessary repairs,” said the irrigation district.
Customers in Kennewick will not have irrigation water, as well as customers served off the Main Canal, Division 4 Canal and the Highland Feeder Canal.
All other customers will still have access to water.
The repairs will be made as quickly as possible, said KID.
“Our goal is to have all systems back up and running by Monday, but we will not know the extent of the damage until the canal is drained and inspected,” said the agency.
The cause of the leak will be investigated when water is drained from the canal.
The leak was caught early enough that it should not affect any structures, said KID spokeswoman Shelbea Voelker.
Comments