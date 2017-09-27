Slick planning aims to contain oil spills on Columbia River

More Videos 0:26 Car prowler in Kennewick caught on home security camera Pause 0:40 Kennewick poised for downtown "Streateries" pilot program 1:15 Columbia River oil spill training exercise at McNary Yacht Club 1:31 Adorable tiger cub caught at U.S.-Mexico border 2:12 The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico 1:29 Highlights from the Richland-Southridge game, and Bombers DL Geoffrey Robinson talks about his fumble return for a touchdown. 1:06 Are your kids getting enough sleep? 0:11 1 dead in Kennewick shooting 0:49 Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 1:40 Wife of man shot by Pasco police speaks out Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Columbia River oil spill training exercise at McNary Yacht Club Dave Byers, Washington Department of Ecology spill response manager, describes a multi-state, multi-agency oil spill training exercise held on the Columbia River at the McNary Yacht Club. The joint training was held because of the millions of gallons of crude oil transported by rail along the river corridor. Dave Byers, Washington Department of Ecology spill response manager, describes a multi-state, multi-agency oil spill training exercise held on the Columbia River at the McNary Yacht Club. The joint training was held because of the millions of gallons of crude oil transported by rail along the river corridor. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

