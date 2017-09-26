Recognize these guys? Police seek help in Blue Mountain poaching case

Oregon officials are looking for at least two people after three elk were killed illegally in the Blue Mountains of Morrow County this month.
Much of the meat was left to rot, according to the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division.
The elk were killed between Sept. 16 and 23, according to the state police.
Police are interested in identifying two bearded men wearing camouflage and carrying compound bows who were caught on camera on private property in Morrow County on Sept. 16.
The men were approached and told they were on private property.
They were believed to be camping with a third person in the area of Martin Prairie off of Forest Service Road 21 in the Heppner Ranger District.
Anyone with information is asked to call OSP senior trooper Michael Mayer at 541-561-7581.
They also may contact the Turn-in-Poachers program at 800-452-7888 or email TIP@state.or.us. The TIP program may pay a reward if information results in the arrest and conviction of a poacher.
