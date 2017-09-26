Tri-Cities Community Health board picks new CEO

Tri-Cities Community Health will have a new CEO in place at the beginning of the year.
The board has picked Jim Davis, currently serving as CEO of Pines Health Services in Caribou, Maine, to fill the post. He starts in January.
“Tri-Cities Community Health is very pleased to have found such an experienced and successful individual to take the CEO position of an organization that is a critical part of the health care eco-system, particularly for those that are medically underserved,” the agency said in a statement.
Davis replaces former CEO Jennifer Robinson, whose contract was terminated by the board in May. The board didn’t publicly give a reason for the termination.
Ralph Hill is serving as interim CEO; he’ll continue in that position until Davis comes on board.
Davis has led Pines Health Services for 10 years, increasing the system’s budget and funding and helping it achieve National Quality Leader Designation from the Health Resources & Services Administration for three consecutive years, Tri-Cities Community Health’s statement said.
He previously worked at health systems in California and Washington. He holds a bachelor of science degree from Stanford University, a master of public health from San Jose State University and a master of business administration from the University of California, Irvine.
Based in Pasco, Tri-Cities Community Health is a nonprofit that serves many low-income patients. It provides a wide range of services, from medical to dental, vision, mental health and pharmacy.
