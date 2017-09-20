When these daredevils hit the ramp Friday in Pasco, hearts will race and stomachs drop

The daredevils of Nitro Circus Live perform high-flying, death-defying tricks night after night.
And while they’re spectacularly skilled on motorcycles, bikes, scooters and skates, they’re also impressive on some less traditional modes of transportation.
“We have a lot of down time sitting on planes and buses (while on tour), so we think of a lot stupid things to put wheels on,” said Todd Meyn, one of the event’s stars, with a laugh.
That means they’ve taken everything from recliners to coolers off the event’s famed 40-foot Giganta Ramp.
They’ll bring their thrilling antics to Pasco on Friday. Nitro Circus Live starts at 7 p.m. at Gesa Stadium.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Remaining tickets start at $39, not including fees. They’re available at nitrocircus.live.
The show features some of the best action sports athletes in the world, riding freestyle motocross, BMX, scooter and inline skates.
They perform big tricks — in some cases never-before-attempted flips and spins.
“It’s 2 1/2 hours of nonstop action,” Meyn said.The 25-year-old from Perth, Australia, is an accomplished BMX rider. He grew up honing tricks at his hometown skate park, eventually making his way into the pro scene.
A few years back, he got the call to join Nitro Circus. It’s been the thrill of a lifetime, he said.
For Meyn and his friends, “this is what we love to do. This is our passion,” he said. “We’re doing what we love and traveling the world with our friends.”
The tour grew out of the MTV smash Nitro Circus, starring action sports hero Travis Pastrana and his daring pals.
The tour has visited more than 160 cities on five continents, selling out venues such as Madison Square Garden, London’s O2 arena and the Tokyo Dome.
The Friday show is the tour’s first-ever stop in the Tri-Cities.
Meyn said the event is appropriate for all ages. People should come prepared to be amazed.
“Show after show, it just gets crazier. The athletes are always progressing,” he said. “It’ll keep you entertained, that’s for sure.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
