Kennewick police are searching for this man who robbed a Clearwater Avenue gas station Thursday morning.
Local

July 20, 2017 9:48 AM

Robber strikes Kennewick gas station Thursday morning

By Cameron Probert

Kennewick police are hunting for a man who robbed a gas station at the corner of Clearwater Avenue and Edison Street.

The man walked into the Clearwater Avenue store, and threatened an employee while demanding cash. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled from the store on foot, police said.

The robber is described as a 5-foot-7 skinny man with brown hair. At the time, he was wearing dark gray shorts and a black T-shirt with a Hurley logo on the front.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

