Richland OKs path, but not funding, for controversial Rachel Road

The Richland City Council has agreed on the route for Rachel Road — a project that drew years of criticism from people concerned about it cutting through Amon Creek Nature Preserve.
The approved corridor links Steptoe Street and Leslie Road across the southern tip of the preserve. It was considered one of the least damaging options for the road.
The council voted unanimously this week to accept the recommendation of a committee after a series of public meetings and hearings. The city has no immediate plans to actually build the road. It has not budgeted for its construction or scheduled design work.
A spokeswoman said the decision sets a long-range planning process about where it will be located in the future.
The alignment extends from the existing Rachel Road stub at Steptoe and connects to Leslie Road at Lorrayne J Boulevard.
It will provide increased access to new communities in south Richland and to the Kennewick School District’s 16th elementary school, now under construction.
This story is developing and will be updated.
