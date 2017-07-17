Fire scorches Bateman Island Sunday night

Firefighters contained and are monitoring the fire that blackened Bateman Island Sunday night. .
Smoke appeared above the island at roughly 7 p.m., and firefighters from Richland, Kennewick and Benton County fire districts 1 and 2 and Frankin County Fire District 3 worked through the night.
Officials reported the fire fed on heavy underbrush and may continue to smoke throughout the week.
Richland leases the 160-acre natural area from the Army Corps of Engineers. It is heavily used by walkers, hikers, bird watchers and others.
The island was evacuated shortly after the fire started. Smoke from the blaze led officials to close Columbia Park Trail between Columbia Center Boulevard and Florida Avenue Southeast.
Comments