Trios Health officially files for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection

Trios Health in Kennewick has officially filed for bankruptcy protection, just hours after the public hospital district’s governing board approved the move in a 6-0 vote.
The voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 9 of bankruptcy code was filed Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Washington.
The hospital district isn’t closing and its assets won’t be liquidated to pay off creditors. The district also won’t charge patients more for services, and it doesn’t anticipate layoffs as a result.
Chapter 9 bankruptcy is designed as a way for insolvent municipalities — including hospital taxing districts like Trios — to reorganize debt.
Trios Health, which includes two hospitals and a network of clinics and services, has been struggling financially for several years. Its debt now totals about $221 million and it has between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors, according to bankruptcy paperwork.
“We have arrived to a point that we must restructure our debt so that we can sustain our operations and services to the Tri-Cities,” said Marv Kinney, president of the Trios board, in a statement. “We have endeavored to avoid this process by working with our creditors. Unfortunately, a few are not amenable to negotiation so we needed to file so patient care can continue unhindered.”
Kinney added that the hospital district intends “to honor our commitment to providing excellent healthcare and do our very best by those who have supported our business. The board is proud of the administrative team, providers and staff. They are focused and dedicated, and they continue to excel in providing compassionate, high-quality care.”
The next step is filing a plan of adjustment and disclosure statement, describing a fuller picture of the debt and how the district will pay back its creditors.
Those documents will be filed when the plan is finished; the court then will assign a date to present them.
The details of the debt reorganization plan aren’t finalized, but Trios will continue working toward financial health, said Craig Cudworth, CEO, in a statement.
“What is important right now is that our team remains focused on moving forward and staying our course,” he said. “Over the last few months, we have significantly reduced our expenses throughout the organization and adjusted our workforce to match our patient volumes, which continue to exceed years past. It’s not too late for us to fix the financial challenges and we have every reason to be successful in doing so.”
As the district’s financial struggles deepened, the Trios board last year hired the firm Quorum Health Resources to conduct an assessment and put together an improvement plan. The board has been following that plan, which included everything from restructuring the workforce by eliminating some positions and laying off some staff, to exploring bankruptcy protection.
Trios officials hoped to avoid seeking bankruptcy protection, Cudworth said.
“We have tried to work out payment plans that would give us some room, but that was not agreeable to all,” he said. “In the interest of continuing patient services, this is what we must do.”
A website is set up with legal documents related to the case, frequently asked questions and more. It’s at http://cases.gardencitygroup.com/kphd/.
This story will be updated.
