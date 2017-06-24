Trios Health’s residency program prepared him to go far. But this young doctor is sticking around.

Trios Health employees cheer for Drs. Jeff McDannel, Jazzlyn Gallardo and Scott McDonald as they walk out of Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick on Friday. The three physicians are part of Trios’ latest graduating class of medical residents. McDannel, 31, an Arizona native, is staying in the Tri-Cities to practice medicine. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald