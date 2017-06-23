Short on cash? Check with Richland police

Someone’s cash flow has taken a serious hit, but they have yet to reach out to Richland police to recover their lost money.
A Ben Franklin Transit bus driver discovered “a large amount of cash” Thursday afternoon on Keene Road in south Richland.
The driver took the money back to headquarters, where it was locked up until a police officer could pick it up Friday morning, said Cerise Peck, Richland’s crime prevention specialist.
Police are being vague about most of the details because they want the real owner to identify their loot.
“It’s more than a few hundred bucks,” she said.
The money was found in the middle of the road. Peck couldn’t disclose if the money is in an envelope or box or what, but said it’s “very specific packaging.”
The department has received several phone calls from people who really have lost or misplaced money in the Tri-Cities, but the clear owner has yet to come forward.
Peck added that this isn’t some police ploy. “We’re legitimately trying to return somebody’s cash to them,” she said.
If you believe the money belongs you, call Sgt. Carmen Ver Steeg at 509-942-7545.
