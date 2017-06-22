Richland will close stretches of George Washington Way during the 24th annual Cool Desert Nights classic car, hot rod and motorcycle event this weekend at Uptown Shopping Center.
Richland will close stretches of George Washington Way during the 24th annual Cool Desert Nights classic car, hot rod and motorcycle event this weekend at Uptown Shopping Center. File Tri-City Herald

June 22, 2017 6:55 PM

Richland to close streets for Cool Desert Nights

Richland will close several streets in connection with Cool Desert Nights, the classic car, street rod and motorcycle event centered around Uptown Shopping Center and George Washington Way.

Cars left overnight on the George Washington Way side of the shopping center’s parking lot will be towed Saturday morning.

On Friday, George Washington Way will be closed between Jadwin and Symons from about 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a street cruise of vehicles registered for the event.

On Saturday, George Washington Way will be closed between Williams and Symons from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a pancake breakfast, kids program, show n’ shine, poker walk, slow drags and other event-related events.

For a schedule and location, visit cooldesertnights.com.

