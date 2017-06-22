Richland to close streets for Cool Desert Nights

Richland will close several streets in connection with Cool Desert Nights, the classic car, street rod and motorcycle event centered around Uptown Shopping Center and George Washington Way.
Cars left overnight on the George Washington Way side of the shopping center’s parking lot will be towed Saturday morning.
On Friday, George Washington Way will be closed between Jadwin and Symons from about 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a street cruise of vehicles registered for the event.
On Saturday, George Washington Way will be closed between Williams and Symons from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a pancake breakfast, kids program, show n’ shine, poker walk, slow drags and other event-related events.
For a schedule and location, visit cooldesertnights.com.
