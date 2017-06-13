Christine Brown announces run for 4th Congressional District seat

Former Tri-Cities television manager and news anchor Christine Brown plans to run for Congress, she announced Tuesday on Facebook.
Brown, a Democrat, will announce in person Wednesday, which is Flag Day.
She has scheduled appearances at the Columbia Park blue bridge boat launch in Kennewick at 12:15 p.m. and Millennium Plaza in Yakima at 5:15 p.m.
The 4th Congressional District seat is now held by Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican.
Brown worked as a news anchor and reporter in the Tri-Cities and Yakima for 28 years before being promoted to KNDU/KNDO-TV general manager in June 2012. She was laid off in December 2014 as part of a restructuring of the station’s management.
