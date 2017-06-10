Chiawana honor student found dead Friday night

A team of counselors will be available Monday at Chiawana High School for students and staff following the death of a student.
Rey Aranda, a freshman, was found dead in his Pasco home Friday night. Deputy Coroner Candice Hermanson determined the cause was suicide.
“The counselors will be available to any student or Pasco parent or family member who needs someone to talk to about it,” said Shane Edinger, the school district’s director of public affairs.
Aranda was an honor student and one of the outstanding freshmen on the Riverhawks’ wrestling team. He posted a 27-6 record for the year, which included a 7-0 mark during the Mid-Columbia Conference season.
He won the 4A district title at 132 pounds and went on to finish second at the regional competition and sixth at state.
