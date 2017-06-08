UPDATE: I-84 at Pendleton reopens after truck fire with hazardous materials

Interstate 84 at Pendleton has reopened after a truck fire involving hazardous materials forced the closure of the westbound lanes for three hours.
The Oregon Department of Transportation issued an alert at 9:45 a.m. about the spill and a burning semi truck near Exit 207.
All lanes were reopened as of 12:40 p.m.
The highway had been closed to Baker City at Exit 302 because there was limited parking space in Pendleton and La Grande for all the trucks to pull off.
The hazardous materials were reported to include a cleaning compound, food flavoring and cigarette lighters.
Pendleton fire officials issued a shelter-in-place notification within a half mile of the fire to make sure the smoke wasn’t toxic for people in the area.
