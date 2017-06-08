A hazardous materials spill has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 at Pendleton. The hazardous materials team has been called out.
A hazardous materials spill has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 at Pendleton. The hazardous materials team has been called out. OSP
A hazardous materials spill has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 at Pendleton. The hazardous materials team has been called out. OSP

Local

June 08, 2017 9:59 AM

UPDATE: I-84 at Pendleton reopens after truck fire with hazardous materials

Tri-City Herald

Interstate 84 at Pendleton has reopened after a truck fire involving hazardous materials forced the closure of the westbound lanes for three hours.

The Oregon Department of Transportation issued an alert at 9:45 a.m. about the spill and a burning semi truck near Exit 207.

All lanes were reopened as of 12:40 p.m.

The highway had been closed to Baker City at Exit 302 because there was limited parking space in Pendleton and La Grande for all the trucks to pull off.

The hazardous materials were reported to include a cleaning compound, food flavoring and cigarette lighters.

Pendleton fire officials issued a shelter-in-place notification within a half mile of the fire to make sure the smoke wasn’t toxic for people in the area.

Check TripCheck.com or call 511 or 800-977-6368 for travel conditions.

Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet America’s New Astronauts

Meet America’s New Astronauts 2:18

Meet America’s New Astronauts
Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
A new chef in The Kitchen 0:48

A new chef in The Kitchen

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos