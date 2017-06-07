Richland woman picked as NASA astronaut candidate

A Richland High School graduate has been selected by NASA from among 18,300 applicants for the agency’s 2017 class of astronaut candidates.
Kayla Barron, who considers Richland her hometown, will report to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to begin two years of training in August.
Then she could be assigned to any of a variety of missions, including performing research on the International Space Station, launching from American soil on spacecraft built by commercial companies or departing for deep space missions on NASA’s new Orion spacecraft.
She graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and was commissioned as a Navy officer in 2010. She was a member of the first class of women commissioned to be a submarine officer.
In a video released by NASA Barron said she was “excited and maybe a little bit nervous.”
Her parents are Scott and Lauri Sax of Richland.
Check back for the full story.
