What season is it? It’s snowing today on Snoqualmie Pass

If you’re headed to Seattle this morning be aware, it’s snowing on Snoqualmie Pass.
Interstate 90 is open and there are no restrictions but the roadway may be wet and slushy in places, according to the state Department of Transportation.
At 9:30 a.m. the temperature was 33 degrees on the pass.
Also, the state reminds drivers it’s highway construction season and there are several work zones planned on I-90.
Check the Travel Alerts page to see what you may encounter as you travel over the state passes.
