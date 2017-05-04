Young Franklin County mother’s death linked to hantavirus

A Franklin County mother of three has died after contracting hantavirus.
The Benton-Franklin Health District announced the case on Wednesday but left the impression the victim was still alive. Briana Jorgenson said the victim is her sister-in-law, who died. The unidentified woman was 25 and the mother of three girls, Jorgenson told the Herald.
Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel said the woman was taken to Richland’s Kadlec Regional Medical Center and died in Benton County. Her death is being investigated by the Benton County Coroner’s Office. No one in that office was immediately available.
Hantavirus is spread by the droppings of deer mice and can lead to Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, which is fatal in 36 percent of cases.
The Franklin County case was the fourth in Washington this year.
This story will be updated.
Comments