Pasco ‘Day of Solidarity’ rally begins at 3 p.m.

A Day of Solidarity march and rally begin at 3 p.m. today at Pasco’s Volunteer Park.
The event is intended to show common ground with Day Without Immigrants and other national MoveOn.org May Day events and aims to highlight the important contributions of immigrants, as well as labor, immigration, science, social and economic issues.
The park is at 1125 N. Fourth Ave. near the Franklin County Courthouse.
The event is organized by the Latino Coalition, Tri-City Democrats, 4th Congressional District Democrats and Love Not Hate Tri-Cities with support from the Franklin County and Benton County Democrats, Democrats of the Eighth Legislative District and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 598.
This story will be updated.
Comments