Past Tri-Citian of the Year winners

2016: Barbara Johnson
2015: Priscilla and John Cadwell
2014: Craig Eerkes
2013: Allen Brecke
2012: Ron Hue
2011: Skip Novakovich
2010: John Umbarger
2009: Ken Hohenberg
2008: Mike Schwenk
2007: George Garlick
2006: Frank Armijo
2005: Calvin Dudney
2004: Drs. Lewis & Sara Zirkle
2003: Sandy Matheson
2002: Red Rutheford
2001: Fran Forgette
2000: John Nolan
1999: Ray Robinson
1998: Dean Strawn
1997: George Jones
1996: Jack Briggs
1995: John Goldsbury
1994: George Grant
1993: Dr. Al Corrado
1992: Neil, Billie Jane & Bill Lampson
1991: Bud Dazy
1990: Kelso Gillenwater
1989: Dr. William Wiley
1988: Lane Bray
1987: Coke Roth
1986: Ernie Boston
1985: Bob Young
1984: Greg Adams
1983: Gene Spaulding
1982: Dean Mitchell
1981: Marry Gallant & Ed Hendler
1980: Glenn Lee
1971-79: Inactive
1970: Dr. Larry Olsen
1969: Harry Kramer
1968: John Neuman
1967: Clif LaHue & Jerry Horrobin
1966: W.E. Johnson
1965: Hanford executives
1964: Battelle executives
1963: Sam Volpentest
1962: Owen Hurd
Source: Tri-Citian of the Year committee
