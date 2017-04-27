Local

April 27, 2017 8:09 PM

Past Tri-Citian of the Year winners

Tri-City Herald

2016: Barbara Johnson

2015: Priscilla and John Cadwell

2014: Craig Eerkes

2013: Allen Brecke

2012: Ron Hue

2011: Skip Novakovich

2010: John Umbarger

2009: Ken Hohenberg

2008: Mike Schwenk

2007: George Garlick

2006: Frank Armijo

2005: Calvin Dudney

2004: Drs. Lewis & Sara Zirkle

2003: Sandy Matheson

2002: Red Rutheford

2001: Fran Forgette

2000: John Nolan

1999: Ray Robinson

1998: Dean Strawn

1997: George Jones

1996: Jack Briggs

1995: John Goldsbury

1994: George Grant

1993: Dr. Al Corrado

1992: Neil, Billie Jane & Bill Lampson

1991: Bud Dazy

1990: Kelso Gillenwater

1989: Dr. William Wiley

1988: Lane Bray

1987: Coke Roth

1986: Ernie Boston

1985: Bob Young

1984: Greg Adams

1983: Gene Spaulding

1982: Dean Mitchell

1981: Marry Gallant & Ed Hendler

1980: Glenn Lee

1971-79: Inactive

1970: Dr. Larry Olsen

1969: Harry Kramer

1968: John Neuman

1967: Clif LaHue & Jerry Horrobin

1966: W.E. Johnson

1965: Hanford executives

1964: Battelle executives

1963: Sam Volpentest

1962: Owen Hurd

Source: Tri-Citian of the Year committee

