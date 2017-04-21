Kadlec technical and service workers vote to join union

Kadlec technical and service employees have voted to join a union.
The workers, including nursing assistants, radiology and surgical techs and dietary and housekeeping staff, voted over two days this week to join SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, which has about 30,000 members across Washington, including about 17,000 who are working at Providence facilities.
Kadlec became part of the Providence St. Joseph Health network in 2014, and that move’s impact was a factor in the union vote, SEIU officials said in a news release.
“The (workers) cited the impact of Providence’s takeover of their facility and the need for a voice in staffing, wages and benefits as driving the decision to form a union,” the release said.
In a statement, Kadlec officials said, “we respect the right of our caregivers to be represented by a union. We are proud of the culture we have built with our employees and are united with them in our mission of providing safe, compassionate care to the patients we serve.”
Voting happened Wednesday and Thursday, with 422 workers in favor and 297 against. Some of the 800-plus technical and service employees didn’t cast ballots.
Suzanne Morrell, a CT technologist, said she and her co-workers are “excited to have a voice.”
The process has “brought people together,” she said, adding that, “we’re looking for consistency in the workplace,” along with fair wages and benefits.
“I’m so proud of all my co-workers for taking a stand,” Morrell said.
The next step is for workers to fill out a survey with their bargaining priorities. Then a bargaining team will be formed to negotiate a contract.
In the news release, Bertha Montes, a lead mammography technologist, said she’s tried to treat all her patients and co-workers with kindness and respect. “Over the last few months, I’ve given my time and part of myself to help form this union. I believe that when we come together we can have a positive influence on the community, each other and our patients,” she said.
“I have such a rewarding job, get to witness new life come in to this world and have the opportunity to take care of the mothers and newborns of this community,” added Rachel Luna, an OB tech, in the release. “The work we do at our community hospital isn’t easy and we want to be treated with respect. I stood up with my co-workers and team to form a union at Kadlec because I’m ready to move forward. We’ve seen changes in recent years that didn’t work for staff and patients and now we will have all come together for positive change.”
The union vote didn’t include Kadlec nurses or physicians. Nurses at the Richland hospital are represented by the Washington State Nurses Association.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
