Newhouse’s Okanogan town hall canceled

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, will not attend his third scheduled town hall meeting in Okanogan County on Thursday because his wife is ill.
The 4th District congressman posted on his Facebook page that his wife, Carol, was diagnosed with cancer several years ago and recently suffered some complications from her chemotherapy treatments.
“I need to be with my family as we face this challenge together,” he posted. “As I spend time caring for my wife, I appreciate patience and understanding while I stay by her side. I take my responsibility as your representative very seriously. My staff remains available to assist with any federal or casework issue you may have.”
Last week’s semi-public town hall in Sunnyside was the second of three planned before Congress reconvenes April 25.
“This was a hard decision for me to make ....,” he posted. He said his staff will be available Thursday in Brewster to meet with constituents and he still plans a listening session in Okanogan in the future.
“I am thankful for all prayers on behalf of Carol and our family during this difficult time,” he said.
Comments