What’s that smell? Could be the Kennewick treatment plant

If you’re downwind of Kennewick’s waste treatment plant, you could be in for a rude awakening.
A problem at a downtown Kennewick settling lagoon forced the city to declare an emergency to keep waste water from flowing into the Columbia River.
The city council scrambled Tuesday to approve a $2.2 million contract with Merrell Bros, a biosolid management company, to dredge the two lagoons at the treatment plant. By declaring an emergency, the city saved time by not having to following the normal bidding process.
Work is expected to start this week.
The long, cold winter caused the biosolids that normally sit at the bottom of a primary lagoon to float to the surface, city officials said.
The change interrupted the process of micro-organisms digesting the material. The treated water is then discharged into the Columbia River.
The city and the state Department of Ecology developed a plan to dredge a portion of the primary lagoon, and place the biosolids on a liner for three to four months to dry.
It’s likely the material will produce a strong odor near the treatment plant depending on the wind, said city officials.
The move also will accelerate plans to remove the solids from the second lagoon.
Unlike the material from the primary lagoon, which can contain more potentially harmful micro-organisms, the material from the second lagoon can be dried and hauled away.
Merrell Bros is the same company the city used in 2012 to take biosolids from the plant to be used for fertilizer on a nearby farm.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments