April 18, 2017 11:26 AM

25 rotting elk carcasses, 1 Eastern Oregon man arrested

By Annette Cary

An Eastern Oregon man has been arrested after Oregon State Police found 25 decaying elk carcasses in Wallowa County.

Larry Harshfield, 69, of Wallowa, was arrested after a dozen of the carcasses were found on his property and the rest were found nearby, according to the state police’s Fish and Wildlife Division.

No attempt appeared to have been made to salvage meat, according to law enforcement.

Harshfield was arrested on suspicion of 12 counts of killing elk out of season and 12 counts of wasting elk.

He was arrested April 8 but announced this week by state police, who said an extensive investigation was conducted before a search warrant was issued.

The Wallowa County District Attorney is considering whether charges will be filed for the remaining 13 elk found on adjacent property, according to the state police.

