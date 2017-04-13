Capt. Phillips, held hostage by Somali pirates, to speak in Kennewick

Capt. Richard Phillips, captured in 2009 when Somali pirates hijacked his ship, will visit the Tri-Cities Monday.
He will speak at a dinner to kick off Safety Connect, a Hanford health and science fair.
Phillips offered himself as a hostage to protect the crew. His harrowing story was told in the movie Captain Phillips, with Phillips played by Tom Hanks.
Tickets for the dinner cost $15 and must be reserved online by 11:30 p.m. Friday.
The dinner is 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. No tickets will be sold at the door.
