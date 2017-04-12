Franklin County deputy shoots attempted escapee in the leg

A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy shot a domestic violence suspect in the leg Tuesday night after the man climbed to the front of a patrol car and tried to escape, authorities said.
Michael L. Long, 32, of Richland, is being treated at an area hospital, the sheriff’s office said. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately available.
The sheriff’s office has turned over the matter to the Tri-City Special Investigation Unit — standard practice in officer-involved shootings. The unit includes investigators from other law enforcement agencies.
The deputy, Scott Wright, has been part of the sheriff’s office for about a year. He wasn’t hurt in the front-seat struggle in Mesa.
Deputies were called about 7 p.m. to a domestic violence incident in the area of Scooteney State Park on Highway 17, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies intercepted Long in his car at the intersection of Angeline Street and Caldona Avenue in Mesa, a sheriff’s news release said.
Long abandoned his car at the intersection and ran away but deputies caught up to him and arrested him on suspicion of domestic violence crimes, court order violations and drug possession, the sheriff’s office said.
He was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car. Then, according to preliminary information, “(Long) somehow was able to climb through the back seat divider into the driver’s seat of the patrol car and attempted to flee the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.
Wright climbed into the passenger seat of the moving patrol car and tried to stop Long from driving off, the sheriff’s office said.
“During the course of the events, the deputy discharged his firearm, striking the suspect in the leg,” the sheriff’s office said.
Wright was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into his use of force.
Authorities are asking anyone who saw the domestic incident or shooting to contact Special Investigation Unit Commander Craig Littrell at 509-585-4208 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 509-545-3501.
