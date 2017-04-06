Crawl, walk or run to Pasco taco-tasting fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs

Craig Maloney wants to “taco-bout” an upcoming fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs.
After last year’s Pasco Taco Crawl saw 500 booklets sold, Maloney and his fellow committee members thought it was a no-brainer to bring back the event.
As the self-proclaimed “taco crawler in chief” likes to say, it’s all about eating tacos for a good cause.
“The Pasco Taco Crawl was such a blast last year, and exceeded our every expectation. We just had to do it again!” Maloney said.
Booklets are now on sale for $20 on the Pasco Taco Crawl's Eventbrite site. The price goes up to $25 on April 12.
Participants get 20 tear-off vouchers, each good for one taco at a designated Mexican restaurant or taco truck between April 21 and May 6. The booklets can be picked up starting April 21 at Vinny’s Bakery and Cafe, 1107 W. Lewis St.
Two-thirds of the 500 booklets sold in 2016 were to customers who were not from Pasco, and all of them came into the core of the city east of Highway 395 — a threshold that can be hard to get people past, Maloney said.
Additionally, the 20 participating businesses reported increased revenues of 10 percent to 15 percent month-over-month, he said. The committee reimbursed businesses based on the number of vouchers turned in.
“The Taco Crawl is a fun and unique event,” said Brian Ace, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. “We are excited to again invite the people of the Tri-Cities to eat great tacos and visit the neighborhoods where many of our club members live and learn.”
Like last year, the two-week event will herald the Downtown Pasco Development Authority’s Cinco de Mayo festivities.
Taco crawlers are encouraged to take good notes, so they can vote on the “Best Taco in Pasco.” One establishment will be named the winner at the May 6 downtown celebration.
Tacos la Esperanza, a taco truck on North Fourth Avenue near Court Street, nabbed the taco trophy in 2016.
But Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins wanted to make sure all 20 businesses received praise for their efforts, so he joined in the fun by blogging about his taco-tasting experience.
The only thing different at this year’s event is that organizers have added merchandise, such as T-shirts and souvenir cups featuring the “Taco Tortoise.”
More information is available at pascotacocrawl.com.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
