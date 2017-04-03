Benton commissioners to fill KID board vacancy

A new Kennewick Irrigation District board member will be picked by the Benton County Commission.
Patrick McGuire, who served on the board of directors for more than eight years, has announced his retirement from the board midterm.
McGuire said that when he was elected to the board in 2008 the KID needed a forward-thinking board and staff, according to KID.
The district now has that, he said, according to KID.
Applications are being accepted by KID to fill McGuire’s vacant seat through the end of the year. An election would then be held to fill the seat for 2018, the remaining year of McGuire’s Position 2 term.
The KID board will interview applicants and then forward a letter requesting an appointment to the county commissioners, likely in July.
Applicants must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Washington state resident and must have title to land in the irrigation district.
Applications must be submitted by May 31. They will be available on www.kid.org or at the KID office at 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick, by Wednesday or sooner.
The board is expected to start the process to fill the position at its 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting at the KID office.
Comments