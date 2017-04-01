Men escape before fire engulfs truck on Highway 240

An engine fire in a pickup truck stalled traffic on Highway 240 Saturday afternoon.
Two men were driving east in the truck at roughly 2 p.m., when one of them heard a loud pop, Acting Battalion Chief Troy Stratford said.
The driver pulled to the side of the highway near the Columbia Drive exit, and the men escaped before flames, coming from the engine compartment, reached the inside of the vehicle.
Neither of the men were hurt.
Kennewick firefighters responded and doused the blaze in about half an hour.
