At Trashion Fashion show, reused materials and creativity take center stage

It’s a runway show, so expect to see some fierce fashion.
And it’s coordinated by SCRAP Tri-Cities, so expect to have some fun.
SCRAP, a creative reuse center that’s approaching its second anniversary, plans a Trashion Fashion show Saturday at Out and About in Pasco.
The event includes a fashion show with garments made from reused materials.
About eight designers are taking part, and they’re digging deep creatively, using everything from mesh produce bags to water bottles and bottle caps, said Rachael Gale, SCRAP co-director.
The fashion show idea came because “we wanted a fun way to show people about reuse,” she said.
The event also will include a dance party and the chance to play some lighthearted pranks on friends in the spirit of April Fool’s Day.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the runway show starts at 9 p.m. The event is for people 21 and older.
A panel of judges — Davin Diaz, Sena Clara Creston and Amy Hanson — will look for the most creative use of materials and the best overall design. A crowd favorite will also be chosen.
The garment picked as the overall winner will be displayed in the window at Threads Resale Boutique in downtown Kennewick.
SCRAP Tri-Cities is part of the nonprofit SCRAP USA network. It sells a wide range of art and craft supplies at affordable prices.
It’s something fun, something new, something different. It’s fun to go out and be inspired.
Chrissa Terrel, fellow co-director
SCRAP keeps prices down because overhead is low with donated inventory and a corps of volunteers that helps keep the place running.
The center also has a gallery and a “reboutique,” with handcrafted items made largely from reused material.
Craft classes are offered, and the center is working on an education program.
SCRAP Tri-Cities opened in May 2015 in downtown Kennewick.
Gale said the Trashion Fashion show fits perfectly with SCRAP’s mission of promoting creative reuse and environmental sustainability.
“It’s something fun, something new, something different,” added Chrissa Terrel, fellow co-director. “It’s fun to go out and be inspired.”
“And inspire people to find materials in different places,” Gale said.
Admission to the Trashion Fashion show is $15. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/scraptcevent, at SCRAP Tri-Cities, 323 W. First Ave., Kennewick, and at the door.
