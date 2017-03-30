At Trashion Fashion show, reused materials and creativity take center stage

1:40 Time-lapse of Hanford nuclear reservation demolition Pause

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:01 Japan's gift of cherry blossom trees infested with pests

2:34 Bryant Scott conquers 50-mile race, 8 months after nearly losing his life to heat stroke

2:45 Aimee Copeland: "I've got it going on y'all, I have an amazing life."

1:17 Walla Walla softball hopes to build on last season

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl