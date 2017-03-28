County wants to fix Two Rivers Park boat launch

A full renovation of the boat launch at Two Rivers Park on the Columbia River in Finley is planned.
Benton County has filed an application with the Army Corps of Engineers to replace the floating sections of the launch and remove obsolete piles. A few years ago the gangways were replaced.
“In its current state, the boat launch is not viable long-term and is in jeopardy of being damaged to the point of closure,” said a statement from Benton County Parks.
Construction should be finished by the end of the year.
