March 26, 2017 2:52 PM

Free hunter ed offered in Tri-Cities over spring break

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Free hunter education classes will be offered in Pasco over spring break by the Richland Rod and Gun Club and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The class will cover firearms, outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility.

Participants will be in the classroom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3-7 at Griggs Department Store, 801 W. Columbia St.

A range day is planned 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. April 8.

Register online at bit.ly/TriCityHunterEd.

Students under 12 will need an adult to attend class with them. Students under 18 must have parent permission.

