Kennewick council, diversity commission nix ‘inclusive community’

“Diversity” and ”inclusive” did not mix in Kennewick on Tuesday night, when the City Council and diversity commission opposed designating the city an “inclusive community.”
Kennewick Councilman Bob Parks and Latino activist Leo Perales first asked the council to consider adopting a resolution declaring its commitment to inclusion in February.
At the council’s request, Parks brought it back Tuesday for an in-depth workshop discussion.
While taking no vote, the council made clear that it wants its diversity commission to take the lead. The commission, on hand to present its own update, isn’t interested either.
Kennewick created the diversity commission a year ago after Parks posted a Facebook meme supporting a border wall with Mexico.
“We need to give the diversity commission time to do its work,” said Councilman Don Britain, who said it appears Perales “is attempting to do an end run around the diversity commission” after failing to win appointment to the group.
The commission has a September deadline to make diversity-related recommendations to the council.
Uby Creek, the diversity commission’s vice chair, said Tuesday’s inclusiveness resolution was an unwelcome “surprise.”
“We want to complete the task without any further interruptions,” Creek told the council.
Nichole Banegas, another diversity commission member, said the resolution appears to ignore the group’s work.
“I found it a little untimely and not giving respect to the seven people on the commission,” she said.
Perales, who was outwardly unperturbed by the accusations, said he’s optimistic the commission will change its mind.
“If I can get Bob on my side, I can get the diversity commission,” he said.
Parks and Perales were not always friendly. Nearly a year ago, Perales was one of the Latino leaders who threatened an economic boycott of Columbia Center mall over Parks’ Facebook post.
The city made peace with critics by creating the diversity commission.
Parks acknowledged Tuesday that he opposed Perales’ application for membership over the past conflict.
“Leo and I were at odds,” he said.
The two men found common ground after Perales approached Parks about the resolution he was drafting. Perales wants local communities to embrace diversity by declaring they welcome all.
It differs from a sanctuary city declaration, which states that the municipality will harbor undocumented immigrants. No Mid-Columbia city or county has passed a sanctuary resolution.
The two visited for three hours and came to agreement. At Parks’ request, Perales added language to explicitly state Kennewick is not a sanctuary city and complies with federal immigration law.
Parks defended his decision to bring it to the council, first in February and again this week.
“I think things should be talked about in public,” he said.
Parks indicated he has no political motivation to support inclusion. He announced Tuesday he will not seek a fifth term when his current term expires this year.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
