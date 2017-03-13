Former opponents push Kennewick to become ‘inclusive’

An unlikely pair is asking the city of Kennewick Tuesday to declare the city an “inclusive community.”
Councilman Bob Parks and Latino activist Leo Perales are pushing the city council to adopt a resolution that declares that Kennewick welcomes all people but that Kennewick is not a sanctuary city and will comply with federal immigration laws.
“Sanctuary” cities, counties and states offer the promise of a safe haven for undocumented immigrants and have aroused the ire of people who oppose undocumented immigration.
No Tri-City government agency has passed a sanctuary designation.
There is considerable local confusion about the issue after Benton and Franklin counties were labeled “sanctuary” counties by an organization objecting to their practice of requiring a judge’s order to hold a prisoner or an immigration detainer past their scheduled release date.
The Kennewick council will take no official action during Tuesday’s workshop.
Consejo Latino, formerly the Latino Coalition of Tri-Cities, will hold a rally promoting the communities resolution at 6 p.m., at city hall, preceding the council meeting.
Parks and Perales first presented the idea in February, offering a conciliatory twist to an old controversy.
A year ago, Parks set off protests in the Latino community when he shared a meme supporting a border wall with Mexico on his private Facebook page. Perales was one of the Latino community leaders who asked the Kennewick City Council to take action to demonstrate it is not opposed to Latinos and threatening an economic boycott if he didn’t step down.
We came together in respect, and worked together for the best approach for the problem we all find ourselves in.
Leo Perales, Latino activist
The city established a diversity commission, which not coincidentally will give its first report to the council Tuesday, as well.
Perales said that after tempers subsided, he drafted the resolution and sought Parks’ support. The one-time opponent became an ally when Perales added the language that Kennewick is not a “sanctuary” city and that it would comply with federal immigration law.
Perales called the joint venture a learning experience and said he was proud to stand beside Parks when he initially presented the idea in February.
“We came together in respect, and worked together for the best approach for the problem we all find ourselves in,” he said in a cover letter addressed to the council and other city leaders.
The resolution affirms that Kennewick is committed to protecting and serving all residents and visitors regardless of race, religion, non-religion, color, national origin, immigration status, refugee status, age, income or economic status, political affiliation, military status, sexual orientation, gender identity or physical, mental or sensory ability.
It encourages the city’s elected officials to lead efforts to promote inclusion in the community.
It specifically says the city will not attempt to determine immigration status unless someone is engaged in criminal activity.
It also says, “Kennewick will not be a sanctuary city, and will comply with federal immigration laws at the sole discretion granted to it by the U.S. Constitution and federal laws.”
The council meets for a workshop session at 6:30 p.m. at 210 W. Sixth Ave.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
RESOLUTION
A RESOLUTION AFFIRMING THE CITY OF KENNEWICK’S COMMITMENT TO PROMOTING AND EMBRACING AN INCLUSIVE AND SAFE COMMUNITY WHERE FAMILIES CAN THRIVE AND DECLARING THE CITY OF KENNEWICK AS AN “INCLUSIVE COMMUNITY”
WHEREAS, the City of Kennewick adopted Resolution NO. 16-11 which affirmed that the City embraces and is proud of its cultural richness and values what its diversity brings to its community; and
WHEREAS, the City of Kennewick is committed to protecting and serving everyone who resides in, works in or visits the City of Kennewick without discrimination based on race, religion, non-religion,
color, national origin, immigration status, refugee status, sex, age, income or economic status, political affiliation, military status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or physical, mental or sensory ability; and
WHEREAS, the City of Kennewick believes it should hold true to its motto of “ Leading the way” and its core values of inclusiveness and truly be a community without boundaries where people take care of each other regardless of their differences, and build bridges of common interest while maintaining respect for those unique differences; and
WHEREAS, intolerance and fear lead to discrimination and discord, both of which threaten the health and safety of our community, and
WHEREAS, the City of Kennewick’s locally elected officials can and should lead the efforts of inclusion in the community in which they serve and lead the efforts to create an environment where all residents can succeed and thrive; and
WHEREAS, the dignity, health, rights, privacy, and unique differences of all our residents must be respected, now; therefore
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF KENNEWICK, WASHINGTON, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. The City of Kennewick is declared an, “Inclusive Community,” which is deeply committed to promoting a community that respects and welcomes all people; and
Section 2. The City will not inquire about immigration status of any person or engage in activities designed to ascertain the immigration status of any person, unless they are engaged in criminal activity, and
Section 3. Kennewick will not be a sanctuary city, and will comply with federal immigration laws at the sole discretion granted to it by the U.S. Constitution and federal laws, and
Section 4. As an Inclusive Community, City employees will serve all residents, and City services will be accessible to all residents regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, immigration
status, refugee status, sex, age, income or economic status, political affiliation, military status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or physical, mental or sensory ability; and
Section 5. City staff will continue to assist the City Council in communicating these values on
behalf of the City.
Comments