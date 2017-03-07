40 minutes of CPR couldn’t save Kennewick man

A 19-year-old Kennewick man died after 40 minutes of CPR on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the 7800 block of West Deschutes Avenue for a man who had stopped breathing. CPR was underway for 40 minutes without reviving him.
Ismael Alejandro Rivera Perez, of Kennewick, died, according to Kennewick police.
Police say he was rumored to have drank a bottle of tequila and crushed then snorted the narcotic Oxycodone.
An autopsy was schedule to determine the cause of death.
Rivera Perez lived in the Tri-Cities are for 11 years and worked as a laborer.
