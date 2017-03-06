Kennewick middle school employee saves choking boy

The quick actions of a Horse Heavens Hills Middle School employee helped save the life of a student last week.
Arlie Gridley, who works in security at the middle school, was in the lunchroom Wednesday when a group of students waved him over, said the Kennewick School District.
As he got closer, he realized one of the boys couldn’t breathe and noticed the student’s face was red.
After trying to pat the boy on the back, Gridley performed the Heimlich maneuver, said school district officials. He managed to dislodge the piece of lettuce the boy was choking on. The student began to breathe again and was taken to the nurse.
“At recess he searched me out and thanked me for helping out and ran off to play,” Gridley told the district, noting his military and law enforcement experience helped his fast, calm response.
Gridley has worked for the district for more than 20 years, and at Horse Heaven Hills Middle School since 2014.
