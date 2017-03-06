Prosser man escapes burning RV trailer, loses home

A man escaped his burning motorhome parked between Prosser and Grandview on Saturday night, but lost his home and car.
Winds spread the fire from his 30-foot RV he was living in to his car and a wood shed.
By the time West Benton Fire & Rescue Chief Doug Merritt arrived at 9401 N. Griffin Road at 7:15 p.m., the vehicles were engulfed in flame.
“The trailer was destroyed and the car burned, totally except for the front of it, and the shed was heavily damaged,” he said.
The man, whose name was not released, in his 30’s was asleep in the RV. He woke up to find the place filling with smoke and got out, said Merritt
“He ran back in to save some stuff and got back out and that was it,” he said.
The man was checked by paramedics but not injured.
“It was definitely an accidental fire. It possibly started from a wood stove,” said Merritt. “The place was so destroyed it was kind of hard to tell.”
Ten firefighters using six vehicles extinguished the fire in 20 minutes and spent another hour mopping up, he said.
