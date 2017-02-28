Burned man walks next door to Kennewick fire station

A man walked next door to get help after being burned by hot grease. Luckily, his neighbor is the Kennewick Fire Department Station 5.
Firefighters were surprised when a man living next door to the station on South Kellogg Street walked in around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday asking for help to treat a burn.
The man was cared for and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital, said Battalion Chief Mike Barnett.
Firefighters responded by walking to the man’s home carrying a fire extinguisher.
The damage to the home was kept to the stove and the exhaust fan, and man appeared to be injured by trying to carry the hot grease outside after the fire.
“We get a lot of walk-ins, actually, where they come in when they need help,” said Barnett.
He said people should keep a fire extinguisher in their home with a rating for grease fires and to never carry containers with hot grease. People should wait until it is cool before moving it.
No further information was available.
