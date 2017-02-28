Kennewick police PIO announces bid to be next Benton County sheriff

The face of Kennewick police, Ken Lattin, is seeking to become the next Benton County Sheriff.
The sergeant and public information officer announced Monday night that he is seeking to fill the position of sheriff after Sheriff Steve Keane retires.
“I am committed to treating people right,” said Lattin. “From the highest elected official to the most recent individual booked into the jail, our job is to treat everyone with dignity and respect.”
Lattin has served in law enforcement for 28 years and notified the Benton County Republican Party Nominating Committee and the Benton County commissioners of his desire to be appointed sheriff.
The Republic party will select three candidates to present to the commissioners, who choose an interim sheriff. The next sheriff is required to run for election in the fall and again at the end of the completed term.
Lattin has lived in Benton County for 48 years.
Comments