Fairchild bringing reclining movie seats, alcohol to Canyon Lakes

Fairchild Cinemas has made it official: The Pasco-based company will build a 10-screen movie theater on property it owns next the Walmart store in Kennewick’s Canyon Lakes neighborhood.
The privately held cinema operator posted a sign on the property in the 2900 block of South Quillan Street on Monday morning and posted the news to its Facebook page.
Mamie Gale, general manager, said Fairchild has not chosen an architect or general contractor, but hopes to open its fourth complex by the end of 2018.
She said it is too early to estimate the cost, but said the new cinema will feature the online seat reservations, reclining leather seats and alcohol sales offered at some of its other theaters.
Founder and owner Jeffrey Fairchild launched his company when he opened Ephrata’s Lee Theater. His brother now runs that business.
Jeffrey Fairchild’s empire includes three other theaters with a collective 32 screens, in Moses Lake, Pasco and Richland’s Queensgate area.
The Canyon Lakes addition will boost its screen total to 42. That location will employ about 40.
Gale said the Tri-Cities has been a welcoming market for Fairchild, where its upscale amenities and reserved seats have resonated with moviegoers.
“You don’t have to wait in line to ensure you get a good seat,” she said.
Fairchild bought the 8.6-acre site in 2011 and owns it through FC4 LLC. The property includes a strip mall anchored by a Papa John’s Pizza.
