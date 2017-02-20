Fairchild bringing reclining movie seats, alcohol to Canyon Lakes

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:19 Microbes in flux

1:39 Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene's Flowers case

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

2:06 Robot surgery at Trios Southrdige Hospital using Da Vinci Surgical System