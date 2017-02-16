State Supreme Court rules Richland flower shop discriminated against gay couple

The Christian owner of a Richland floral shop violated state laws when she refused to make custom arrangements for a longtime customer’s same-sex wedding, an appellate court ruled Thursday.
The unanimous decision by the Washington state Supreme Court affirms a Benton County judge’s ruling in the 2013 case.
Barronelle Stutzman, owner of Arlene’s Flowers, had asked the state's highest court to review Superior Court Judge Alex Ekstrom’s 2015 order.
Ekstrom had sided with Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the couple, Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed. They sued Stutzman citing the state’s anti-discrimination law and the Consumer Protection Act.
The judge also awarded $1,001 in penalties and costs to the state.
The Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents Stutzman, announced that she will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review and reverse Thursday’s ruling.
Stutzman acted consistently with her faith, the news release said, but Washington justices “concluded that the government can force her — and, by extension, other Washingtonians — to create artistic expression and participate in events with which they disagree.”
Stutzman, in a telephone conference with the media, described the opinion as terrifying.
"When you think that the government is coming in telling you what to think and what to do ... we should all be very, very scared," she said.
Stutzman said Ingersoll was her customer for 10 years, she enjoyed working with him and she misses him coming in to her shop.
She said she knew Ingersoll was gay and it meant no difference to her, but she chose not to participate in one event in his life because Stutzman's faith teaches her marriage is between a man and a woman.
"Rob can certainly believe what he would like to do on marriage, and has the right to do that," she said. "I'm just asking for the same right."
In appealing to the nation's high court, Stutzman said she hopes the justices will follow the U.S. Constitution.
"You know, it's not just my freedom, it's everybody's freedom," she said.
Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud, in the 59-page opinion, said the conduct for which Stutzman was cited and fined constitutes sexual orientation discrimination under the Washington Law Against Discrimination.
That law may be enforced against the shop owner because it does not infringe any constitutional protection, she wrote.
“As applied in this case, the WLAD does not compel speech or association,” Gordon McCloud concluded.
“And assuming that it substantially burdens Stutzman’s religious free exercise, the WLAD does not violate her right to religious free exercise under either the First Amendment or (the Washington Constitution) because it is neutral, generally applicable law that serves our state government’s compelling interest in eradicating discrimination in public accommodations.”
Stutzman, a Southern Baptist, has said she declined her services not because of the couple’s sexual orientation, but because of her religious views on marriage. She has the right to free speech and exercise of religion, her lawyers have said.
Attorney Michael Scott — who represents Ingersoll and Freed on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington — said Thursday that their case against Stutzman is not only about principles, but about human beings and the moments in their lives that are most important to them.
The decision “upholds a core value of American law. That core value is the essential human dignity of every person,” Scott said in a news conference. “The opinion affirms over a century, an unbroken century of precedent, prohibiting discrimination in places of public accommodation.”
Laws against discrimination protect everyone in this diverse society, including Ingersoll and Freed based on their sexual orientation and Stutzman based on her religion Scott added.
“These laws ensure that all of us can participate equally and with dignity in commerce and our civil society,” he said.
The closely watched case has made headlines around the country.
Hundreds of people packed the Bellevue College theater on Nov. 15 when attorneys argued the case before the state Supreme Court.
Kristen K. Waggoner with Alliance Defending Freedom said arranging flowers is artistic expression protected under the First Amendment.
Stutzman would have been more than happy to sell prearranged flowers out of the cooler because that was “not custom expression,” Waggoner said.
The attorney also argued that the right of free expression extends to both the corporation and to Stutzman, who has owned Arlene’s Flowers for 40 years.
The floral request by Ingersoll came only two months after Washington began recognizing freedom to marry for gay couples, added attorney George Ahrend, who also represents Stutzman.
No one at the time knew that this interaction would be affected by the law against discrimination or the Consumer Protection Act, he said.
Ferguson told the justices there is a difference in a freedom to believe and a freedom to act.
“Ms. Stutzman, per her religious expression, is free to believe what she wishes,” he argued. “But when she engages in public accommodations, and avails herself of the protections and the benefits that come with being a business, there are of course responsibilities that (come) from that.”
Stutzman and her attorneys are seeking to create exceptions to laws against discrimination, Ferguson added.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement Thursday saying the Supreme Court decision is in favor of equality for all Washingtonians.
“By ruling that intolerance based on sexual orientation is unlawful, the court affirmed that Washington state will remain a place where no one can be discriminated against because of who they love,” Inslee said.
“I am proud that our state was one of the first to vote to recognize same-sex marriage and that we continue to uphold the rights of all our residents.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
