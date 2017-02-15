Trios Foundation honoring late community booster and volunteer with bronze bust, ceremony

0:32 Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves Pause

0:49 Child stabbing suspect Oscar Garcia Romero in Franklin County Superior Court

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

5:01 Trump talks about Russia accusations, business dealings in first post-election press conference