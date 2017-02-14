Pasco man ‘lost everything’ when fire destroys motorhome

Fire destroyed a motor home in Pasco on Tuesday and sent the man living there to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
“There was just a little bit standing at the back,” said Dave Ferguson, Pasco Fire Department battalion chief. “Everything else was just a melted mess.”
About 20 firefighters from Pasco and Franklin Fire District 3 responded at 3:08 p.m. Within 30 minutes, the fire was out but not before the vehicle was destroyed. The dark plumes of smoke were visible from Highway 395 and stopped nearby traffic.
A man in his 60s was living in the motor home at Riviera Mobile Home Park at 700 N. Road 32 in Pasco. “We believe he lost everything,” said Ferguson.
“I am pretty proud of my crew,” said Ferguson. “There was two outbuildings and a residence within 10-feet and none of them showed any heat damage.”
Ferguson said the damage was so extensive he couldn’t determine how the fire started.
