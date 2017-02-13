Tiffany Smiley shares husband’s story with President Trump

Pasco’s Scott Smiley was blinded in a suicide attack while serving with the Army in Mosul, Iraq, in 2005.
Since then, Smiley and his wife Tiffany have shared their story of recovery and resilience with a wider audience. Now, they’ve got the attention of the White House.
Last week, Tiffany Smiley was invited to share her family’s story and its experience with the Veterans Affairs Administration with President Donald Trump.
Smiley wasn’t available to discuss her visit, but she shared the experience on Facebook, calling it a day “I will never forget, not only because I got to stand in the Oval Office, but also because I got to be the voice for the millions of veterans and their families who deserve better from this country. Let’s come together for our heroes #makethevagreat again,” she wrote.
The Smileys grew up in Pasco and currently live in Spokane and recently addressed a Republican leadership group at the invitation of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers, R-Spokane, after criticizing the VA in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.
Scott Smiley attended West Point and was leading his platoon when it was attacked by a suicide bomber. Shrapnel lodged in his eyes, leaving him permanent blinded.
Smiley now competes in Iron Man triathalons and works as an investment banker, but he and his wife have become advocates for injured veterans.
