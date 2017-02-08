Children evacuated from Pasco’s Robert Frost Elementary School after gas smell

Roughly 600 students evacuated Robert Frost Elementary School after people reported smelling gas.
Pasco School District officials decided to transfer the students by bus across Court Street to Stevens Middle School shortly after noon.
District maintenance personnel and Cascade Natural Gas employees responded to the scene, and following an investigation the building was declared safe, Communications Manager Shane Edinger said. Cascade Natural Gas employees are working to determine the source of the smell.
Elementary school students are being released at 1 p.m. as originally scheduled. Parents can pick up students from the middle school. The remaining children will be transported back to the elementary school to either board the bus or walk home.
